‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ director talks about working with Rajkummar, Wamiqa

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) "Bhool Chuk Maaf" director Karan Sharma spoke about the value that National Award-winner Rajkummar Rao and actress Wamiqa Gabbi brought to the romantic-comedy, enhancing the film even further.

Asked what according to him did the two actors bring that added more value to “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, Karan Sharma told IANS: “When I wrote the story, what I made was the base and the layers and other things were added by them. It’s a collaboration between the director, actor and all the team.”

He added: “When they come together and focus on that same thing, it comes out even better. For one person saying that I have done it doesn’t work. If they had not put their efforts then it wouldn’t have happened.”

“Bhool Chuk Maaf follows a small-town romantic boy named Ranjan from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped in a time-loop until he fulfills his promise.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi. It is slated to release in theatres on May 9.

Talking about the film’s genre being so popular, Wamiqa had told IANS: “It's love only. Love can keep us in unity generally as a world. That is why it is universal. It is a feeling that makes you feel good.”

Director Karan Sharma started his journey from Delhi and stepped into Mumbai in 2005. His short film christened Black Holi is internationally acclaimed as a best narrative short film.

Talking about Rajkummar, he will next be seen in “Maalik” and then “Toaster”. Meanwhile, Wamiqa will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming horror comedy titled “Bhoot Bangla” directed by Priyadarshan.

--IANS

dc/