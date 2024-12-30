AAP Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation and Cash-for-Votes Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voters in Delhi, specifically in the Shadara constituency, where she claims BJP leader Vishal Bharadwaj submitted applications for the deletion of voters' names.

Kakkar further alleged that BJP leader Parvesh Sharma distributed money for votes in the New Delhi constituency and submitted conflicting applications to the Election Commission for voter deletions and additions. She stated that the BJP is "rattled" by the accusations.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "BJP wants to cut the votes of the many Purvanchalis living in Delhi. One Vishal Bharadwaj of BJP gave applications for the deletion of voters' names in the Shadara constituency. When we raised our voices against it, then he stopped it."

"In the New Delhi constituency, BJP leader Parvesh Sharma did the work of distributing money for votes. A BJP leader put an application in ECI for deletion of voters' names. There was another application to add names of voters. BJP is rattled," Kakkar told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the BJP is "manipulating voters' lists"; the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi clarified that all objections and claims regarding the draft electoral roll were addressed by December 24. The final roll will be published on January 6, 2025.

In a post on X, the Delhi CEO also said all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had conducted house-to-house verification to identify unenrolled eligible citizens, prospective electors, permanently shifted voters and dead electors during the pre-revision period from August 20 to October 18.

The Delhi Assembly polls 2025 are due in February 2025.

"The Special Summary Revision w.r.t. qualifying date 01.01.2025 is being done as per ECI letter dated 07.08.2024. During the pre-revision period, i.e., 20 August 2024 to 18 October 2024, the BLOs conducted the house-to-house verification to identify the unenrolled eligible citizens," the CEO posted on X.

"The draft electoral roll was published on 29.10.2024, calling the claims and objections on the draft roll from 29.10.2024 to 28.11.2024. All the claims and objections received during the period, i.e., 29.10.2024 to 28.11.2024, have been disposed of by 24.12.2024 and the final electoral roll w.r.t. qualifying date 01.01.2025 will be published on 06.01.2025.

However, the process of continuous updating with respect to addition, deletion and modification is a continuous activity and the same is undergoing now," the post added.

This comes after Kejriwal wrote a letter to the District Electoral Officer of New Delhi alleging an "unusual spike" in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency in recent days.

"I am writing to bring to your immediate attention a significant rise in the number of voter addition and deletion applications received in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency over the past few days," the letter dated December 28 reads.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, the battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations against each other. (ANI)