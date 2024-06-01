Election Commission Updates
J·Jun 01, 2024, 09:20 am
Sporadic incidents of violence mar final phase of voting in Bengal
J·Apr 09, 2024, 02:24 pm
'From Nirvachan Sadan to police station': TMC announces end of 24-hour dharna
J·Mar 13, 2024, 12:24 pm
Election Commission will disclose details on electoral bonds in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar
J·Dec 24, 2023, 09:00 am
Pakistan elections: Candidates rush to file nomination papers as deadline looms
J·Nov 25, 2023, 09:31 am
Rajasthan polls: 40.27% turnout till 1 p.m; violence, faulty EVMs reported
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.