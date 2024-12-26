BJP MP Slams AAP for 'Strange Statements' Amid AAP-Congress Rift Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: After the Aam Admi Party (AAP) accused Congress of "speaking the BJP language", Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday took a dig at the AAP, saying that they make such strange statements to remain in the news, adding that their statement is an admission of their defeat in the Delhi elections.

He compared the situation to the Haryana Assembly elections, stating that AAP is trying to do the same with Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections as they have done with AAP in Haryana.

BJP MP stated this shows the amount of "hatred" both the parties have against each other, who just fought Lok Sabha elections together, around six months ago.

"To remain in the news, AAP keeps giving strange statements. Their statement is an admission of their defeat in the Delhi elections... The public of Delhi remembers how just six months ago they (Congress & AAP) as INDI alliance fought elections together. It is visible now what people belonging to these parties have against each other in their hearts... The way Congress tried to show mirror to AAP in Haryana assembly elections, AAP is trying to do the same with Congress in Delhi assembly elections... Today's statement of AAP shows the hatred these parties (Congress & AAP) have against each other.... But none of the two will come to power because the residents of Delhi will give this chance to BJP to serve them..." Trivedi said.

The Aam Admi Party today opened a fresh front against the Congress accusing it of being hand in glove with the BJP in Delhi. Party RS MP Sanjay Singh accused senior Congress leader and party Treasurer Ajay Maken of speaking the BJP language.

The AAP has also given the Congress a 24-hour ultimatum to take action against Maken or they will call for an expulsion of the Congress from the INDIA bloc.

"In Delhi the Congress is standing with the BJP and is doing everything to benefit the BJP in the assembly elections. AjayMaken is reading the BJP's script and on their urging is speaking against the AAP. He crossed the line by calling Arvind Kejriwal Anti-National. Has Maken ever called any BJP leader Anti-national, he said.

"We tried for an alliance with Congress in Haryana, it did not work out and we contested alonge. During the entire campaign not a single unparliamentary word was used for any leader of the Congress. Now looking at the Congress list it appears that it has been made at the BJP Headquarters. I appeal to the Congress to take action against Ajay Maken in 24 hours or we will ask the INDIA bloc parties to remove the Congress from the alliance," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi who addressed the news conference with Sanjay Singh levelled major allegations against the Congress party. She stated that they (AAP) have received information that the Bharatiya Janata Party is funding candidates of the Congress, including that of Sandeep Dikshit.

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

"Congress's action makes it clear that the party has made some arrangements with BJP for Delhi elections. Yesterday, Congress's senior leader Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal is anti-national. I want to ask the Congress party if they have ever levelled the same allegations against any BJP leader. No. But today, Congress is accusing Arvind Kejriwal of being anti-national. Congress yesterday filed an FIR against me and Arvind Kejriwal. why? Has Congress filed any FIR against any BJP leader ever? We have found through credible sources that Congress candidates are being their election expenditure is coming from the BJP. BJP is funding Congress candidates," she said

"We have heard that Sandeep Dikshit is getting funded by BJP...If Congress thinks we (AAP) are anti-national, then why did they contest Lok Sabha elections in alliance with us? It is clear that Congress leaders have reached some mutual understanding with BJP to defeat AAP and make BJP win in Delhi....If there is no understanding between Congress and BJP, then they should take action against Ajay Maken within 24 hours..." she added.

The assembly elections in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)