Haridwar: Ganga Utsav 2024 to be celebrated with grandeur at Chandi Ghat

Haridwar: The eighth edition of the Ganga Utsav, organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), is set to be celebrated on November 4, 2024, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar.

This year's event marks a milestone, as it will be the first time that Ganga Utsav takes place on the riverbank itself, commemorating the anniversary of the Ganga River's designation as India's 'National River'.

The primary focus of Ganga Utsav 2024 is to foster a connection with the Ganga, promote conservation, and emphasize the river's cultural and spiritual significance, said a press statement by NMCG.

In an effort to boost public awareness on cleanliness, the event is also expected to deepen the appreciation of the river's heritage and role in Indian civilization.

The celebration will span across 139 districts within the Ganga basin, coordinated by District Ganga Committees, with each state hosting a primary event.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, will inaugurate the central event in Haridwar, joined by prominent guests including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, and Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Debashree Mukherjee.

A major highlight of the event will be the flag-off ceremony for the Ganga Women Rafting Expedition, organized in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

This 50-day journey will traverse nine major cities and towns along the Ganga, concluding at Ganga Sagar. Activities will also be held across districts in five Ganga basin states to mark this expedition.

The festival will showcase a model event to inspire the celebration of rivers nationwide, bringing together 145 river cities under the River City Alliance. Formed with the aim of promoting healthy urban rivers, the alliance envisions water-secure cities through pollution-free, continuously flowing rivers celebrated across India.

Key sessions at the Ganga Utsav will include "Ganga Samvad," featuring discussions with spiritual and cultural leaders to inspire youth in river conservation, and a technical session focusing on critical issues in river rejuvenation.

The event will also feature cultural activities such as "Ghat Par Haat," a marketplace highlighting aspects of the Namami Gange initiative, and children's activities, including quizzes, puppet shows, and competitions.

Performances such as Nukkad Nataks (street plays) will raise awareness among the youth about river conservation, while an exhibition on Namami Gange will showcase the progress of the initiative. A small food festival will round out the celebrations, offering traditional flavors.

Ganga Utsav 2024 stands as a unifying platform for public engagement with the river, urging collective action to protect and rejuvenate the Ganga.

By bringing attention to the river's role in Indian history and heritage, the festival encourages efforts to restore the Ganga to its pristine state and preserve its cultural significance for future generations.

—ANI