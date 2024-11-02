Mahakumbh Mela 2025 app launched to guide devotees, ahead of Mahakumbh preparation

Prayagraj (UP): The Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, are underway with intense dedication, amid expectation of an estimated 400-450 million devotees in Prayagraj. To enhance convenience and guidance for pilgrims, the Mela Authority has launched the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app.

This app will provide detailed locations of ghats, temples, and major religious sites across Prayagraj, ensuring devotees can reach their destinations without hassle. It also has a feature of 'Plan Your Pilgrimage', wherein, users can select 'Get Direction to Ghat' to access routes to seven key ghats, including Dashashwamedh, Kila, Rasulabad, Naukaha, Maheva, Saraswati, and Gyan Ganga.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Mela administration's official website and app during his visit to Prayagraj. Enhanced with signboards and digital navigation aids at major ghats and routes, along with integrated Google Maps, devotees are assured seamless access to their sacred sites.

The Yogi government is actively improving the aesthetics and amenities of Prayagraj's ghats and religious monuments. Major locations like Dashashwamedh and Kila Ghats are undergoing extensive improvements, with a focus on providing devotees with comprehensive insights into religious traditions. This iconic religious and cultural event in Prayagraj, recognized globally, is also listed as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO--a testament to the richness of Indian culture.

The leading institutions, including IIM, have conducted research to ensure the smooth organization of Maha Kumbh Mela. Based on the findings, strategic plans have been developed to manage crowds and enhance facilities for devotees within the Mela area.

The Mela Authority urges pilgrims to avoid crowding along the banks of Sangam and encourages bathing at other prominent ghats before moving onward. Designed with Prayagraj's ancient spiritual heritage in mind, the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app provides devotees with easy access to information on ghats, temples, and other religious sites. The App is aimed, specifically at enriching the pilgrimage experience, making the journey smoother and more meaningful for devotees visiting Prayagraj.

—ANI