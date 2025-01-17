Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar arrives on maiden visit to Lakshadweep; says it is heaven for tourists

New Delhi [India}, January 17 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that "Lakshadweep is no longer India's hidden paradise. The visit of the honourable Prime Minister has put it on the global tourist map," as per a press release.

"In our country, development is touching the lives of people like the sun touches every part of the earth", he added.

Speaking at a public function at Panchayat Stage at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep today, the Vice-President said, "My visit is no less than a journey for discovery and personal growth."

Appreciating the pristine beauty and recent development works in Lakshadweep, Dhankhar said, "Lakshadweep, the size may be small, but the heart is very, very large. The Bangaram Island Tent City Resort is a tourist revolution. 17,500 square meter world-class hospitality. It is heaven for tourists....Lakshadweep is more than a group of islands. It defines our culture, unity in diversity and what we mean by good environment".

Earlier, the Vice-President was received at the airport by Praful Patel, Administrator Union Territory of Lakshadweep and other dignitaries.

The Vice-President and Sudesh Dhankhar were also welcomed by the Girl student band at the Agatti airport.

Praful Patel, Administrator, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed, Member of Lok Sabha and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

