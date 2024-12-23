"True well-wisher of poor and farmers": PM Modi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to former PM and Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised Chaudhary Charan's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the poor and farmers.

"Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers, on his birth anniversary. His dedication and service to the nation will continue to inspire everyone," the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted on X and paid his tribute to the former Prime Minister.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, who dedicated his entire life for the rights of farmers and the underprivileged, fought bravely against the anti-democracy forces during the Emergency. Through his life, he showed that even a common man can reach the highest post in the country by making service his resolution. His personality and deeds are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for every social worker," Shah said.

"On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and great farmer leader of the country, Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, I remember and pay my tribute to him," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while paying his tribute said that Chaudhary Charan worked for the welfare of the poor and farmers throughout his life.

"I pay my tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He worked for the welfare of the poor and farmers throughout his life. When democracy in the country was under threat, he fought with all his might to protect it. Despite travelling from land to sky, Chaudhary sahab never left his land. His contribution to India's development journey will always be remembered," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

"Today the whole country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji as 'Kisan Diwas'. I wish all the farmer brothers of the country a Happy Kisan Diwas. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many welfare measures have been taken for the farmers from seed to market. With the inspiration of Chaudhary sahab, our resolve for farmer welfare will continue to strengthen," he added.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 at Noorpur in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, in a middle-class peasant family. He shifted to Meerut in 1929 and later joined the Congress. He was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli and represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962, and 1967. He became Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's Government in 1946 and worked in various departments such as Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, Information, etc.

He was a pivotal figure in the Janata Party. He was not only a seasoned politician but also a prolific writer. His literary works, which include writings on land reforms and agricultural policies, reflect his commitment to societal welfare and economic reforms.

He was renowned as the chief architect of land reforms in Uttar Pradesh. His efforts led to the enactment of crucial land reform bills, such as the Department Redemption Bill of 1939 and the Land Holding Act of 1960, which aimed to address issues of land distribution and agricultural sustainability. (ANI)