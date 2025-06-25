TN plans to revamp Chennai’s public spaces with new footpaths, beautification projects

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) In a major push to improve pedestrian infrastructure and beautify public spaces, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has unveiled plans to lay 200 km of new footpaths across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

The initiative is part of a larger vision to make Chennai more pedestrian-friendly and aesthetically appealing. To kickstart the project, the civic body has floated tenders seeking a private consultant for the first phase, with an initial design budget of over Rs one crore.

According to GCC officials, the consultant will be responsible for creating footpath designs that prioritise pedestrian safety, reduce pedestrian-vehicular conflict, and ensure comfort for walkers. “The objective is to develop high-quality, accessible, and continuous non-motorist transit (NMT) infrastructure across Chennai and oversee its implementation,” said a senior GCC official.

“To build a truly walkable city, it’s essential to expand efforts ensuring safe, accessible, and uninterrupted pedestrian movement,” he said. As per the tender documents, all designs must comply with the latest Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards, Complete Streets Guidelines, Harmonised Guidelines, and the GCC’s Inclusive Design Manual.

The designs are expected to provide sufficient footpath width, seating areas where needed, and seamless integration with transit stations such as MTC bus stops and Metro rail stations.

The footpath layouts will also take into account the character of individual streets, the presence of institutions, and zones with high public activity.

Alongside the pedestrian-friendly project, the GCC has also floated another tender for the annual maintenance of beautified spaces along the Marina Beach, including centre medians, roadside parks, fountains, and plantations.

According to official data, the civic body is responsible for the upkeep of 40,659 metres of centre medians, 55 fountains, 45 roadside parks, 48 traffic islands, and tree plantations along the beach roads.

The successful bidder will be tasked with daily maintenance activities such as watering trees, shrubs, lawns, and other landscaped areas. Duties will also include the removal of weeds, waste, debris, and fallen leaves, as well as the clearing of hazardous materials like loose wires or cables.

Further responsibilities include pruning, trimming, and shaping of plants and hedges, along with periodic grass cutting.

The bidder must also install and maintain a water storage tank specifically for irrigating the plantations along the beach road. To ensure accountability, the tender documents specify strict penalties for non-compliance. Failure to meet maintenance standards can attract fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh per day.

“The tender process is underway, and we expect to finalise the successful bidder by the end of July. Work will begin within 30 days of awarding the contract,” the GCC official added.

With these twin initiatives, the Greater Chennai Corporation aims to redefine urban walkability and beautification standards across the city, ensuring a safer and more pleasant environment for both residents and visitors.

