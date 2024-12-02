Ties between India-Israel are built on shared values friendship Israel Economy Minister at CII Summit

New Delhi: Israel Economy Minister Nir Barkat on Monday emphasized on the strong ties between India and Israel, built on shared values, government-to-government diplomacy, and people-to-people friendships, saying that "Israel is focused on expanding trade and business partnership."

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi, Barkat specifically mentioned the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Iran and its proxies, resulting in significant atrocities and the ongoing detention of 101 hostages in Gaza.

"Ties between India and Israel are built on shared values, complemented by strong government to government, diplomatic foundation and friendship, and also on people to people, friendship and respect. We're living in an era of uncertainty and instability all over the world. Israel can testify to that more than others. Since our independence in 1948 Israel's faced wars and terror, with the goal of our enemy to eliminate Israel off the map," he said.

"On October 7, 2023, Israel was attacked by Iran and his jihadi proxies, Hamas and Gaza Hezbollah, Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and a direct attack from Iran by hundreds of ballistic missiles, we've seen the worst atrocities committed to Jews since the holocaust by Nazi Germany, and we still have 101 hostages held in inhumane conditions in the undergrown tunnels of Gaza," he added.

Futher, Barkat outlined Israel's ambitious goal to increase its exports and affirmed, "Israel knows how to partner with global partners with countries that share same values and interests. So Israel is focused on expanding in our trade and business partnership. Our whole goal is to scale our export from USD 160 billion today to a trillion dollars within the 15 to 20 years."

Barkat also highlighted the country's exceptional capabilities in cyber security, desert technology, and climate change solutions.

"Israel's excellent cyber security companies hold 25 per cent of all global cyber business. We are also global leaders in desert tech and climate change tech, leading wastewater treatments and leaders in drip water irrigation, offering wide solutions for deserts and drought-stricken regions. Tech & innovation including agro tech, food tech and aqua tech companies are focused on creating healthier, higher yields and creating new sources of food," he said.

Speaking at the summit, Bahrain Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro highlighted the country's strategic position as a bridge between East and West, fostering trade and cultural exchange between India, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.

"For centuries, Bahrain has been a vital link between East and West, situated at the heart of their kingdom, has been a help of trade and cultural exchange, connecting the thriving margins of India with the Middle East, Europe and beyond, Indian traders and back laying merchants have shared goods, knowledge and trust for hundreds of years, saving a partnership that continues to thrive in modern times," Fakhro said.

"In access to both regional and global markets, to our over 20 free trade agreements, including the land, the landmark free trade agreement with the US, and ongoing GCC acting negotiations with over 10 major economic players and laws, we are creating opportunities for seamless trade and investment," he added.

He stressed that "no nation can thrive in isolation", given the interconnected nature of the global economy.

"No nation can thrive in isolation. The global economy is interconnected, and its future depends on our ability to build bridges and not walls, but in historical as a bridge between East and West is as relevant today as ever, and we are committed to enabling partnerships that deliver sustainable and inclusive growth against us ready to serve you as to gain wealth, and your partner in anterior and host," said Fakhro.

While adressing the event, Nepal Industry Minister Damodar Bhandari extended an invitation to businesses and investors worldwide to invest in potential sectors of Nepal

"Nepal has a strong and historical relationship with India. India is the largest source country in terms of tourism. Similarly, India is Nepal's largest trading partner, having about 68 per cent of total exports and 63 per cent of total imports in 2023," Bhandari said.

"I invite businesses and investors from around the globe to invest in the highly potential sectors of Nepal and partner with us by bringing in new technology, capital and expertise to materialise our shared goals of economic growth, prosperity and inclusive growth," he added.

The 29th CII Partnership Summit brings together 61 participating countries, 30 global speakers, and 11 international ministers. Discussions are underway on topics such as resilient supply chains, sustainability, research and development, green technologies, artificial intelligence, gender equality, and strategic growth initiatives.

The summit aims to foster productive partnerships and global cooperation, ensuring a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future. (ANI)