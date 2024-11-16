Such incidents raise serious questions about negligence of govt, Rahul Gandhi on Jhansi hospital fire

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of newborns in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi Medical College and demanded strict action against the culprits.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of several newborn children in the tragic accident at Jhansi Medical College. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

"Such tragic incidents happening one after another in Uttar Pradesh raise many serious questions about the negligence of the government and the administration," he added.

The Congress MP, further said that the government should ensure that the injured children get the best possible treatment.

"Also, this tragic incident should be investigated immediately and strict legal action should be taken against the culprits," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

10 newborns lost their lives in the fire, which is believed to have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, and spread rapidly due to the highly oxygenated environment in the NICU.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of the kin of each deceased in the mishap.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in the fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," posted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh each to the parents of the newborns who died in the incident. Additionally, CM Yogi Adityanath directed local authorities, including the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi, to submit a report on the incident within 12 hours.

The UP government has also pledged Rs. 50,000 to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

—ANI