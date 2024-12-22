Punjab's AAP President Aman Arora congratulates party on historic win in state's Municipal Corporation elections

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): Punjab's newly elected Aam Aadmi Party President (AAP) Aman Arora on Sunday thanked people for helping them win the Municipal corporation elections that were held in Punjab on December 21.

"I would like to thank all the party workers, volunteer kleaders and the entire leadership who made us win the elections yesterday. Out of 961 wards, AAP was successful in winning 522 wards... Congress won 192 wards, BJP won 67 wards and the Shiromani Akali Dal won 28 wards.. we believe in winning the hearts of the people..." Arora said while speaking to ANI.

Further, he claimed that the party won the elections with full honesty and did not create any pressure on anyone.

"We did not win the elections by creating any pressure on anyone.. we won the elections with full honesty.." he said.

Arora also expressed his condolences to families of those bereaved in the Mohali building collapse incident.

"The building collapse incident is a very unfortunate incident.. the administration has been working on the rescue and the government is also providing all help to the people. The Punjab government will make sure all the help that is needed is provided to the people," Arora said.

The multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on December 21.

Rescue operations by personnel of the Indian Army and NDRF continued on Sunday a day after the collapse. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against the owners of the building.

The Punjab AAP leader also took to social media X to congratulate AAP convenor Arvind Kerjiwal and the party on their historic win in the state.

"Congratulations to ArvindKejriwal, BhagwantMann and AAP Punjab Team for creating history by winning 522 wards out of 961 (55%) across Punjab. Congress reduced to mere 191 wards(20%),BJP to 69 wards(7%) ,SAD to 31 wards(3%).AAP wins 31 out of 41 Municipal Councils & Panchayats also," the post read.

Aman Arora was announced as the new AAP president for Punjab replacing the state's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)

