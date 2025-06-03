NCC strength to go up with three lakh more cadets, says MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

Bhopal/New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Central government is working with states to expand the National Cadet Corps (NCC) by three lakh cadets, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth said on Tuesday, hailing the organisation’s role in nation-building.

Inaugurating the Special Joint State Representatives and Additional/Deputy Directors General (JS R&A/D) Conference of the NCC in Bhopal, Seth said several states are already extending their concurrence and commitment to fast-track the necessary training infrastructure for the proposed expansion of the organisation, a statement said.

The MoS also highlighted recent initiatives, including the inclusion of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, providing new employment avenues for veterans and lauded the NCC’s active involvement in national campaigns such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Naya Savera Scheme, and Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

The current strength of NCC is around 17 lakh, and the target has been set to increase the number to 20 lakh across the country, said the minister.

The minister also congratulated the NCC Mount Everest Expedition team for their successful summit on May 18, describing it as a powerful example of cadet courage and resilience.

Calling for continued Centre-State collaboration, the Union Minister urged states to fulfil their commitments towards manpower, infrastructure, and funding to support the proposed historic expansion, reinforcing NCC’s integral role in securing the nation’s future.

Director General NCC Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh outlined the Corps’ achievements and roadmap ahead to focus on establishing robust training and camping infrastructure nationwide.

He emphasised the goal of fostering greater youth participation and improving cadet performance.

The event also witnessed the participation of Ministers of Education and Youth Affairs & Sports, senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, State Department representatives, and NCC Heads from all states.

In September last year, the MoS inaugurated in Delhi the Joint State Representatives and Additional/Deputy Directors General Conference of the NCC. The conference is a biennial event attended by ministers of education and ministers of youth and sports.

Senior representatives from the departments handling NCC affairs in their respective states also join the discussions for preparing a blueprint for expanding the organisation’s contribution to nation-building.

--IANS

rch/dpb