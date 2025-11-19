BB 19: Shehbaaz Badesha expresses angst against Ashnoor Kaur's father for trying to bully him

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 is just a few weeks away from its finale. Recently, the show saw housemates’ family members enter the house as a part of the family week.

Ashnoor Kaur's father was seen as the second guest to enter the house a few days ago. Ever since he entered the house, he was seen teasing and subtly scolding Shehbaaz Badesha for hurting Ashnoor in one of the previous episodes. Shehbaaz, who initially took it sportingly, was further seen getting irked and annoyed by Ashnoor's father's behaviour towards him.

In a conversation with Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaaz was seen expressing how he was feeling bad and annoyed due to Ashnoor's father. He was seen telling them how while cooking in the kitchen Ashnoor's father kept on dictating to him in a rude way, while Ashnoor was seen enjoying it all. He said that he obeyed all that Ashnoor's father asked him to do but disapproved of his rudeness and authoritative style of ordering.

He also added that nobody could make him do anything if at all he decides to stop working in the house but just because he respected Kaur's father, he obediently followed everything however hurt he was. Tanya and Farrhana were seen agreeing to Shehbaaz and asked him to not feel bad and stay away from the father and daughter for sometime.

Contestant Ashnoor Kaur’s father, Gurmeet Singh, who entered the show for the family week episode, was recently seen sharing his thoughts and giving his feedback to his 21-year-old daughter. In a one-on-one conversation with Ashnoor, her father, Gurmeet, told her how incredibly proud he was of her journey and also revealed that once she wins, he and her mother, Avneet, have decided to give her a total of seven days of complete freedom to celebrate the victory in her own way.

He also added that the entire family has been praising Ashnoor for her game and performance and has also been appreciating her upbringing. He added that nothing was making him happier and prouder than watching his daughter shine.

–IANS

rd/