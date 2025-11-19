Haryana win women’s sabre, SSCB clinch men’s epee and TN triumph in women’s foil in fencing nationals

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Haryana won the gold medal in the Women's Sabre while Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) bagged the top spot in Men's Epee on the final day of the 36th Senior National Fencing championship, which witnessed adrenaline-charged action in all the three finals held at the KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the final of the women’s sabre team category, Haryana beat Punjab 45-44 to clinch the gold medal. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu bagged bronze medals in the category. Earlier in the semifinals, Haryana beat Maharashtra 45-43, while Punjab thrashed Tamil Nadu 45-33.

In the final of the men’s epee team category, SSCB defeated Jammu and Kashmir 45-29 to bag top honours. Meanwhile, Punjab and Manipur bagged bronze medals. Earlier in the semifinals. SSCB beat Punjab 45-29, while Jammu and Kashmir beat Manipur 45-32.

In the final of the women’s foil team category, Tamil Nadu defeated Manipur 45-36 to win the gold.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh bagged bronze medals. Earlier in the semifinals, Tamil Nadu defeated Chhattisgarh 45-35, while Manipur beat Chandigarh 38-38.

Hari Ranjan Rao, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Government of India, and DG, Sports Authority of India, and Lt. General Ajay Ram Dev, SM, Director General of Integrated Training, Army Headquarters, were the Guests of Honour at the event on the final day of the 36th Senior National Fencing Championship.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and SSCB excelled in team events on the penultimate day of the 36th Senior National Fencing Championship.

In the final of the men’s sabre team category, Jammu and Kashmir beat Maharashtra 45-38 to clinch the gold. SSCB and Uttar Pradesh bagged bronze medals in the category. Earlier in the semifinals, Jammu and Kashmir beat SSCB 45-44, while Maharashtra thrashed Uttar Pradesh 45-29.

In the final of the women’s epee team category, Haryana defeated Maharashtra 45-24 to bag top honours. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh bagged bronze medals. Earlier in the semifinals. Haryana beat Gujarat 45-33, while Maharashtra beat Madhya Pradesh 45-42.

In the final of the men’s foil team category, SSCB defeated Haryana 45-26 to win the gold, while Tamil Nadu and Punjab bagged bronze medals. Earlier in the semifinals, SSCB defeated Tamil Nadu 42-29, while Haryana beat Punjab 45-37.

