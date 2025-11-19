New Aadhaar app to facilitate paperless identity sharing, option to verify Aadhaar information: UIDAI CEO

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Offline verification using the Aadhaar App would offer both users and entities a secure, convenient and privacy-protecting method for identity verification and discourage sharing and reliance on physical or photocopies of Aadhaar, which otherwise is a possible reason for potential fraudulent practices, Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Wednesday.

Addressing an informative webinar on ‘Offline Verification using the Aadhaar App’, ahead of the formal launch of the new Aadhaar App, Kumar said that the objective of the webinar -- to promote Offline Verification, build a strong ecosystem around it and spread awareness about the features, benefits, and potential of offline Aadhaar verification through the forthcoming Aadhaar App.

The meeting observed participation of over 250 entities and individuals from various sectors.

UIDAI gave a detailed overview of the advantages offered by offline verification. Meanwhile, Vivek Chandra Verma, DDG, UIDAI, explained the purpose, scope, and practical usage of offline verification.

The session also covered in detail the technical framework, integration pathways, and future-ready nature of the verification process.

Participants were also given a detailed overview of the advantages offered by offline verification, like the option to verify and share complete or selective Aadhaar information and the ability to confirm proof of presence through offline face verification.

UIDAI authorities underlined multiple benefits for Aadhaar Number Holders, like having Aadhaar details of up to five family members in the App; full control over what data of Aadhaar is shared; flexibility to disclose complete or selective Aadhaar information, one-click biometric lock/unlock for enhanced security and features like hassle-free mobile number and address update options.

The session received an overwhelming response from ecosystem partners, with numerous queries being addressed live by the UIDAI team.

Participants were encouraged to engage with UIDAI for exploring use cases, technical integration requirements and the process of onboarding as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs).

The authority invited entities and participants to stay tuned for more features and capabilities that are in the making and will be introduced with the new Aadhaar App and promote the offline Verification ecosystem, aimed at improving resident convenience and strengthening secure digital identity services across the country.

--IANS

aps/uk