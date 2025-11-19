Arjun Bijlani on International Men's Day: ‘Asking for help doesn't make us less of a man’

Mumbai Nov 19 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently took to his social media account on the occasion of International Men's Day to express his thoughts on the same.

In the video, Arjun said, “We don't say this often, but being a man isn't always easy. People expect us to be strong, calm and controlled all the time, and somewhere in that, we forget that we are human too.”

He added, “We go through heartbreaks we never speak of. Stress we never show. Fears we quietly hide. We laugh it off. We say, 'I'm fine,' because that's what we are taught. But today, just for a moment, we want to say this out loud.” The actor further said, “We feel too. We break too. We need support too, and it's okay. It's okay to be tired, to feel lost, to ask for help. It doesn't make us less of a man. It makes us real.”

Wishing every man a Happy International Men's Day, Arjun said, “So here's to every man who's trying his best. Even on days he feels like he's falling apart. To the men who carry responsibilities on their shoulders and still show up with a smile. We see you. We appreciate you. We are proud of you. Happy Men's Day, from me to you.”

The actor was last seen in the reality game show Rise and Fall, where he emerged as the winner. He was loved by his fans for his conduct and clean game planning in the show. The actor often receives great compliments for being extremely loving and caring as a husband to his wife, Neha Swami, and son.

The actor was loved for his superhit show Miley Jab Hum Tum. He was also seen in the show Naagin opposite actress Mouni Roy.

–IANS

rd/