PM Modi assured to formulate policy to develop organic farming: Farmer association

Coimbatore, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to formulate a policy to develop the organic farming sector, said B.R. Pandian, Chairman, coordination committee of all farmers associations, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Pandian stated that the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, inaugurated by PM Modi at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore, has been a complete success.

"The Prime Minister has given an assurance that the Central government will formulate a policy plan to develop organic farming. There is hope that it will be a national-level policy plan,” Pandian said.

He stated that the Western Ghats and the animals there should be protected, while also providing a safe place for human settlements.

“Animals should be stopped from attacking humans. We have conveyed our demands to the Prime Minister to prevent the destruction of agriculture. The Prime Minister has ordered this to the Governor,” Pandian said.

Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a vibrant reception by the South India Organic Farmers Federation at the summit venue.

Inaugurating the summit, PM Modi emphasised India’s push towards sustainable agriculture.

The Prime Minister also released the 21st instalment of the ‘PM-KISAN’ scheme, disbursing Rs 18,000 crore to benefit 9 crore farmers across the country. Under the scheme, each farmer receives an annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000.

In Tamil Nadu alone, 21.8 lakh farmers have benefited, including 44,837 farmers from Coimbatore district.

The farmers felicitated the Prime Minister with a traditional garland and presented him with a symbolic kaalavandi (bullock cart) memento. The Prime Minister also presented awards to achievers in natural farming and interacted with scientists and trained practitioners.

The summit has drawn thousands of organic farmers from across South India, marking one of the region’s largest gatherings focused on natural and sustainable agricultural practices.

--IANS

rvt/