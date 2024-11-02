MEA condemns Canada's "baseless references" against Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday strongly protested against recent allegations made by the Canadian government against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's purported involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The MEA described these allegations as "absurd and baseless" and lodged a formal protest against Canada.

During a press briefing on Saturday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that a "diplomatic note" was handed to a representative of the Canadian High Commission on Friday, conveying India's strong objections.

"Regarding the latest Canadian target, we summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday... It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison," he said.

Jaiswal further said that high-ranking Canadian officials have orchestrated a deliberate strategy to leak unfounded claims to international media, aimed at discrediting India on the global stage. He noted that this pattern aligns with India's longstanding concerns about the current Canadian administration's political agenda and behaviour.

He reiterated that such "irresponsible actions" could have serious consequences for bilateral relations.

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view that the government of India has long held about the current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioural pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," Jaiswal added.

Earlier in the week, reports emerged indicating that top Canadian officials had admitted to leaking details about India's alleged foreign interference to The Washington Post.

According to these reports, Canada's national security and intelligence adviser, Nathalie Drouin, confirmed she had leaked sensitive information regarding India's purported involvement in murder, extortion, and coercion--details that had not been shared with the Canadian public.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament last year that there were "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

India has firmly denied all such allegations, labeling them as "absurd" and "motivated," while accusing Canada of providing a haven for extremist and anti-India elements.

—ANI