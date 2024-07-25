India-Canada relations
J·Jul 25, 2024, 12:54 pm
Want Canada to take action against anti-India elements: MEA
J·May 09, 2024, 03:55 pm
Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: MEA
J·Nov 22, 2023, 11:02 am
India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians
J·Oct 06, 2023, 10:12 am
Report claims Canadian diplomats outside Delhi moved to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore amid row
J·Oct 02, 2023, 04:02 am
“Shameful”: Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of “crushing free speech”
J·Sep 27, 2023, 07:06 am
“I’m not part of the Five Eyes…”: EAM Jaishankar on sharing of intelligence over Nijjar’s killing
J·Sep 27, 2023, 06:22 am
Clear intel on India's role in Nijjar's killing; fear of Sikhs being targeted real: Jagmeet Singh
J·Sep 26, 2023, 08:21 am
Canadian Vice Chief of Army in India, says 'We want to build military relationship'
J·Sep 24, 2023, 06:04 am
Nijjar killing: US confirms intelligence sharing by Five Eyes made Canada allege India role
J·Sep 22, 2023, 01:38 pm
Diplomatic fallout: Number of Indian students going to Canada may drop
