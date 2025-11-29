Indian envoy to Canada meets Saskatchewan Premier, discusses bilateral ties

Ottawa, Nov 29 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K. Patnaik, met the Premier of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, in a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral ties.

Both sides reviewed significant potential to deepen bilateral partnership between the two countries, especially in food security, fertilisers, energy, and strategic cooperation.

"Thank you, Scott Moe, for your warm hospitality. Our discussions highlighted the immense potential to further strengthen India–Canada ties, particularly in food security, fertilisers, energy, and strategic cooperation. Saskatchewan remains an important partner in the growing India–Canada relationship," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa quoted Patnaik as saying.

Following the meeting, Scott Moe took to X and posted: "Great meeting with India's High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, on how Canada and India can move forward on energy and food security for our two nations."

Earlier this week, Patnaik also met the Premier of the Canadian province of Alberta, Danielle Smith. Both sides discussed important areas of bilateral partnership, including energy, trade, agriculture, technology collaboration, research, and people-to-people connections.

"Honoured to meet Premier Danielle Smith. We had an excellent discussion on key aspects of our bilateral partnership -- energy, trade, agriculture, technology collaboration, research, and people-to-people ties. Great potential ahead to elevate our relationship through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Patnaik stated.

"Alberta has deep and growing ties with India, and today I had the pleasure of meeting Dinesh K Patnaik, India's High Commissioner to Canada, to talk about how we can take that partnership to the next level. We discussed Alberta's role in helping meet India's growing needs for safe, reliable energy, high-quality agricultural products, as well as new opportunities in technology," Danielle Smith posted on X following the meeting.

"With a strong Indo-Canadian community here at home and Indian companies already investing in Alberta, there is huge potential ahead. Our message is simple: Alberta is open for business and ready to be a long-term partner in India's growth," she added.

