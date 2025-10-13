EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Anand agree on 'new roadmap' for India-Canada ties

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand held discussions in New Delhi on Monday to "restore and reinvigorate" the mechanisms necessary to advance bilateral partnership. The two leaders agreed on an ambitious cooperation roadmap for India-Canada ties.

A joint statement released following their talks stated that, in keeping with the priorities that the Prime Ministers of India and Canada had set out for bringing momentum to the relationship, both sides, based on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, reached consensus on a 'New Roadmap' for India-Canada relations.

The Ministers recognised that in the context of ongoing global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions, a strong and resilient India-Canada bilateral relationship is essential.

"Reviving this partnership will not only create opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation but also help mitigate vulnerabilities arising from shifting global alliances, ensure more reliable supply chains, and reinforce strategic stability in an increasingly complex international environment," it mentioned.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction over the increase in bilateral trade, which reached USD 23.66 billion in 2024 and the expanding presence of Indian and Canadian enterprises in each other’s markets, generating jobs with significant potential for future growth.

The two leaders also acknowledged the important role played by Canadian provinces, six of which maintain representation in India, and by Indian states in advancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation. They agreed to work closely together and instructed their respective teams to initiate necessary steps to implement the agreed roadmap. The two nations also agreed to increase bilateral cooperation on climate action, environmental protection and conservation.

According to the India-Canada joint statement, EAM Jaishankar and Anand agreed to collaborate, exchange information and expertise and support respective climate ambitions in various areas, including renewable energy capacity, decarbonising heavy industries, reducing plastic pollution, supporting the sound management of chemicals, and ensuring sustainable consumption. Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration to unlock new frontiers in S&T including AI, and digital infrastructure.

The joint statement said, "Noting with satisfaction that people-to-people linkages are central to fostering mutual understanding and building long-term collaboration, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in education, tourism, cultural exchange, and professional mobility. Early initiatives in this regard will include: Refreshed collaboration in higher education and research to reflect the increasingly deep talent pools and cutting-edge research in each country. Emphasis on research partnerships in emerging technologies (such as AI, cybersecurity, and fintech), and to expanded Canadian academic presence in India through overseas campuses. Revitalized Joint Working Group on Higher Education as a means to further expand Canada–India academic networks and institutional ties."

The two leaders pledged to expand collaboration on global issues, including working to ensure more effective and inclusive multilateral institutions. Following their talks in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that he and Anita Anand discussed global developments and their responses to shared challenges.

"Delighted to welcome FM Anita Anand of Canada today in New Delhi. Had constructive discussions to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership. Also exchanged views on global developments and our responses to shared challenges. We also agreed on an ambitious cooperation roadmap. And to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation so that it delivers on the expectation of our leaders and the interests of our people," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

