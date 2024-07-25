Diplomatic tensions
J·Jul 25, 2024, 12:54 pm
Want Canada to take action against anti-India elements: MEA
J·May 09, 2024, 03:55 pm
Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: MEA
J·Jan 14, 2024, 08:20 am
Maldives President Muizzu's Party Faces Defeat in Male Mayoral Election Amidst Diplomatic Tensions with India
J·Jan 09, 2024, 01:52 pm
Maldives Seeks Increased Chinese Tourism Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
J·Jan 08, 2024, 02:20 pm
Indian Tourist Influx Surpasses 2 Lakh Annually in Maldives Post-COVID, Tops Global Figures
J·Dec 13, 2023, 05:40 pm
"We discuss these issues, sensitively...behind closed doors": Australian High Commissioner on India 'link' to Nijjar hit, Pannun 'plot'
J·Nov 22, 2023, 11:02 am
India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians
J·Sep 25, 2023, 06:33 am
"Resolve issue through dialogue" says Indian community in Canada amidst strained ties
J·Sep 25, 2023, 05:13 am
"Create Khalistan within Canada": BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal slams Canada's PM Trudeau
J·Sep 24, 2023, 07:45 am
U.S. provided Canada intelligence on Nijjar’s killing: NYT
J·Sep 22, 2023, 11:45 am
Kangana Ranaut slams Khalistan; urges Sikh community to come out in support of 'Akhand Bharat'
J·Sep 21, 2023, 10:15 am
Canada High Commission calls on Indian govt to ensure safety, security of diplomats, staff
J·Sep 21, 2023, 09:25 am
Have guts to discuss China but don't rake up past, says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
J·Sep 20, 2023, 08:14 am
Khalistani leader Pannun threatens Indo-Canadian Hindus, asks them to leave
J·Sep 19, 2023, 07:12 am
India expels Canadian diplomat, citing interference concerns
J·Sep 19, 2023, 04:25 am
Khalistan outfit calls for Indian consulate ‘shutdown’ in Canada over Nijjar's killing: Report
