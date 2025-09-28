Trophy row overshadows India’s Asia Cup triumph as Suryakumar reveals shock snub

Dubai, Sep 29 (IANS) India’s victory in the Asia Cup final over Pakistan on Sunday (September 28) was marred by unprecedented controversy after captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his team never received the tournament trophy. The bizarre sequence of events left players and fans stunned, with the post-match presentation delayed for over an hour before ending without the customary celebrations.

Addressing the media after the win, Suryakumar said he had never witnessed such a situation in his cricketing journey. “For a champion team to be denied the trophy is something unheard of. We fought hard, playing two intense games in as many days, and I felt the boys deserved the recognition. I don’t want to say much more, but it was disappointing,” he remarked.

The skipper, however, praised his teammates and support staff, calling them the “real trophies” of the campaign. “If you ask me, I have 14 trophies already in my dressing room — those are my players and staff. The memories we created in this Asia Cup will stay with me forever,” he added.

He also revealed that he would donate his match fee from the tournament to the Indian armed forces.

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

The drama reportedly stemmed from tensions between the Indian camp and the tournament organisers. Sources suggest that the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s Interior Minister. The Indian team decided not to receive the trophy from Naqvi because Pakistan supported cross-border terrorism in India.

Before the ceremony, India’s management had inquired who would be presenting the silverware. They indicated willingness to receive it from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi is said to have rejected the proposal. When Naqvi finally stepped onto the dais, the Indian side made clear they would not accept the trophy from him. Moments later, the trophy was discreetly removed from the venue, leaving the champions without their prize.

What should have been a night of celebration instead ended in diplomatic drama, raising questions about cricket administration in the region.

