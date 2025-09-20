Venezuela calls on UN to stop US military moves in Caribbean

Caracas, Sep 20 (IANS) Venezuela has called on the United Nations Security Council to demand an immediate halt to US military operations in the Caribbean.

In a post on the social platform Telegram on Friday (local time), Foreign Minister Yvan Gil shared a video of a related speech at the UN by Venezuela's permanent representative Alexander Yanez, saying the appeal was made on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro.

In the video, Yanez told the Security Council that his country has been the target of "systemic harassment" by Washington, including smear campaigns, unilateral sanctions and a rejection of Venezuelan institutions, reports Xinhua news agency.

He warned that the situation has escalated into a "more dangerous" phase with US naval, air and ground deployments in the Caribbean, including sending a nuclear submarine, which he said violates the UN Charter.

Yanez also pointed to US reports of "extrajudicial executions in the Caribbean."

Venezuela urged the UN system to condemn the US moves, which it said threaten stability in both the South American country and the wider region.

Earlier, on September 15, the Venezuelan President said that channels of communication between the United States and Venezuela have been severed by Washington amid "persistent aggression."

"Today I can announce that communications with the US government have been severed by them," Maduro told a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela's capital.

The President blamed the breakdown on "threats and blackmail" from Washington.

Maduro stressed that Venezuela has "managed to preserve peace" despite provocations from the United States.

For the past five weeks, he said, Venezuela has faced challenges while working to maintain stability. He added that Venezuela is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against political, diplomatic and potential military aggression.

--IANS

int/sd/