KDA chief's 'homosexual' remark on Yakshagana artistes sparks massive outrage in Karnataka; BJP seeks his sacking

Mangaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) The president of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), Purushothama Bilimale, has ignited a major political and cultural controversy in Karnataka with his remark that many revered Yakshagana artistes are homosexuals, prompting a sharp condemnation from the state Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra immediately came out against Bilimale, terming his remarks as "outrageous," and demanded the state government's quick intervention on the matter, besides his immediate removal from the post.

"This statement is an insult not only to Yakshagana artistes and the coastal region, but to the entire Hindu community," Vijayendra asserted, adding that the remark "reflects the mindset of the Congress party."

Yakshagana is a traditional dance-drama art form of Karnataka that combines music, dance, vivid costumes, and rhythmic movements to narrate stories from the Hindu epics.

Speaking at the release of the books “Dharege Doddavara Kavyada Elu Pathyagalu” and “Naaavu Kooguva Koogu” in Mysuru on Tuesday, Bilimale said that many Yakshagana artistes were drawn to same-sex relationships. He claimed that conditions within the troupes had contributed to this.

“Since artistes travelled for six to eight months at a stretch, families were often unwilling to marry their daughters to them. Male performers who took on female roles also faced strain. In this setting, he said, artistes developed an attraction towards one another,” he pointed out.

Bilimale alleged that on several occasions, if a male artiste performing a female role declined same-sex advances, the ‘bhagavatha’ (lead singer), would deny his verses the following day, turning it into a form of retaliation on stage.

The KDA chief said some artistes, worried that losing roles in the troupe would leave them without a livelihood, faced heavy pressure.

Demanding action against Bilimale, Vijayendra urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to "immediately remove the chairman of the Kannada Development Authority" if the Congress-led government holds any regard for local art, tradition, and culture.

He called upon the entire Hindu community, irrespective of party lines, to protest against the KDA chief's statement.

Speaking on other issues in Puttur town of Mangaluru on Wednesday, Vijayendra told the media that "governance in the state has completely collapsed" amid an increasing competition for the Chief Minister’s chair within the ruling Congress.

He announced that the BJP will initiate an agitation, both inside and outside the Assembly, against the "corrupt and anti-people" government, which he claimed has failed to fulfil its promises, leaving voters feeling cheated.

--IANS

mka/snj/skp