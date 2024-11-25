It is a riot done by the government Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sambhal stone pelting incident

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the Sambhal stone pelting incident was a riot done by the government.

"Our MP Zia ur Rahman was not even in Sambhal during the incident and despite that an FIR was lodged against him. A police officer said that one should stop taking the help of the government, for whom was it meant? It is very unfortunate to know about the young people who have lost their lives in this incident.. From all the videos we have, we know it was a riot by the government. The government was looting votes, playing with the EVM machines.. they did riot in Sambhal because they did not want to get caught, he alleged.

Further Akhilesh Yadav said that the order was passed by the Court without even listening to the other party and questioned the state government.

"Right after the order was passed by the Court, the police and the administration reached Jama Masjid and all people cooperated with them... but The Court had passed the order on the same day without even listening to any other party.. ... On November 23, the police administration said that a second survey would be conducted on the next morning.

My question is who gave the order to the police administration to conduct the second survey. When people cooperated in the first survey and no one had an issue, but the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee called for a second survey when it was unnecessary? The people still kept patience but when people wanted to know the reason for the second survey, the Circle officer started abusing them and did a lathi charge. People also started protesting and pelted stones... in return the police fired bullets from official and private weapons.. and there is a video recording available of this," the SP MP added.

Yadav demanded for the suspension of the police officers and administration responsible for spoliing the atmosphere in Sambhal.

"The people who filed the petition and the police officers and administration responsible for this should be suspended for spoiling the atmosphere of Sambhal.. a murder case should also be filed against them.. so that the people who were innocent can get justice and in the future no one can committee any such illegal incidents against the constitution," Yadav said.

A stone pelting incident had occurred in Sambhal on Sunday when an ASI team had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque, as per officials.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

The survey of the mosque was being conducted peacefully in presence of police force, following court orders, when a mob gathered at the site and started pelting stones at the survey team and security personnel. (ANI)