Identification of labourers is being ascertained, says Additional Commissioner after Water tank collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pimpri Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): After three people lost their lives in a tragic water tank collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad's Bhosari area, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil said that identification of the labourers is being ascertained by Police.

"We came to know about this incident at 7 am. PCMC's Fire Brigade team and Medical team reached here. Be it shifting (the bodies) of casualties or taking injured to hospital, it was done by them...3 people have died and 7-8 are injured. They are admitted to a hospital...Complete information will be gathered and action will be taken against the guilty... Prima facie, it seems that the killed labourers hail from outside the state. Identification of the labourers is being ascertained by Police and further action will be taken by them."

The incident unfolded in the Bhosari area of Pune on Thursday morning.

Officials further said that all three killed people were labourers.

"Three people died and seven others injured after a portion of a water tank collapsed in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad this morning. All of them are labourers. Police is present at the spot," said a senior official of Pimpri Chinchwad Police earlier today. (ANI)

