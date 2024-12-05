For past five years funds not given to West Bengal govt alleges TMC MP Kirti Azad

New Delhi: As the Parliament Winter Session 2024 is underway, TMC MP Kirti Azad on Thursday said that they (opposition) are one in the House however, every party has its strategy and issues which they wanted to be discussed in the Parliament.

Highlighting several topics of discussion, he alleged that the West Bengal government has not been given funds from the last 5 years and the party wants to discuss this issue.

"Every party has its strategy but on the floor, we are one. Every party has its issues. For the past five years, funds have not been given to the West Bengal government. We want a discussion on it. There is a shortage of fertilisers in the country. Employment, inflation, situation in Bangladesh and the government is not at all saying anything about it. The situation in Bangladesh is getting worse day by day..." Azad said.

BJP MP Ravi Kishen took a dig at the Congress claiming that all its allies were deserting them one by one.

"Everyone is scattering away. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi left (for Sambhal) without intimating...Akhilesh Yadav was told to wait here and he himself left for Sambhal...Now, Akhilesh Yadav has also come to know of their mindset," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, protested over the Adani issue at the Parliament premises in the national capital.

Opposition MPs wore jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue and wore jackets mentioned: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai."

"Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over Adani matter.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)