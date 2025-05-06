Jacqueline Fernandez channels retro glamour with a modern edge in Sunidhi Chauhan’s latest music video

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez brings retro charm to the spotlight in Sunidhi Chauhan’s latest music video, “Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Hai” from "Hai Junoon."

With a bold blend of vintage style and modern flair, the actress adds a captivating edge to the track’s vibrant energy and nostalgic vibe. Saregama recently launched the new peppy track “Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Hai,” sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The foot-tapping number features Jacqueline and Priyank Sharma, delivering a stylish fusion of vintage glamour and modern energy.

Speaking about the song, Sunidhi Chauhan shared, “Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Hai’ is such an iconic song — it holds a special place in the hearts of so many of us. I had an absolute blast recording this version, and I’m thrilled to see it come alive so stylishly with Jacqueline and Priyank on screen.” Crafted by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar, with lyrics penned by Sameeruddin alongside the composers, the track preserves the essence of the original while infusing it with a fresh, contemporary twist. The video is now live on the Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

On a related note, “Hai Junoon” is produced under the banner of Jio Creative Labs, created by Aditya Bhat, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The series will premiere on May 16 on JioHotstar. On April 17, the makers announced the coming-of-age musical drama set in the heart of Mumbai’s iconic Andersons College. Set within the dynamic world of one of India’s top college music clubs, the narrative follows a group of students who challenge the boundaries of their artistic expression, showing that true success stems not only from talent but from unwavering passion and inner drive.

"Hai Junoon– Dream, Dare, Dominate" stars Jacqueline Fernandez as Pearl and Neil Nitin Mukesh as Gagan, alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.

