Former stars to reunite for ultimate action in Intercontinental Legends Championship

Greater Noida, May 6 (IANS) The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as legendary cricketers from around the world return to action in the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), beginning May 27 with high-octane matches leading up to the grand finale on June 5.

Star batter and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, former India bowler Praveen Kumar will feature in the tournament for Indian Warriors.

The other 5 teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers and Asian Avengers. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

The upcoming Championship featuring 6 teams from 6 continents will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Speaking about the upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), founder Pradeep Sangwan said, "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated cricketing names from around the world. We are fully prepared to host these iconic players and provide fans with a truly world-class cricketing experience."

With 6 continents, 6 teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport. The League organised by MVP Quest Private Limited and is managed by 100 Sports.

Last month, Dhawan headlined the jersey unveiling ceremony alongside ex-lndia cricketers Parvinder Awana, Praveen Kumar, and ILC founder Pradeep Sangwan.

Speaking about the League, Dhawan had said, "It's great initiative to bring together cricketing legends from around the world under one banner. The Intercontinental Legends Championship not only revives the passion of legends but also brings fans a unique blend of nostalgia and entertainment. I'm thrilled to be part of this launch and look forward to the exciting action ahead."

--IANS

bc/