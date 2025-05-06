Shannon K to join ‘Tavni The Great’ cast at Cannes: Always such a magical experience

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) singer and actor Shannon K, daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, is set to make a return to the Cannes Film Festival 2025 as she will be joining the cast of the upcoming film “Tanvi The Great”.

Shannon, who gave a stellar performance at Coachella 2025, said: “I’m beyond excited to be heading back to Cannes. It’s always such a magical experience.”

Shannon, who made her debut appearance in 2023, will appear alongside the cast of Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial, for which she has lent her vocal prowess to the film’s soundtrack with a song composed by Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani, known for his work on “RRR.”

She added: “It was an honor to work with the legendary Anupam Kher for his Directorial debut movie Tanvi The Great. It was a pleasure lending my voice to a beautiful song composed by M.M Keeravani. Being able to work with both the legends feels really special and surreal. (sic).”

“Tanvi The Great” is all set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, within the Marché du Film.

This film is Anupam’s second directorial venture after “Om Jai Jagdish” starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, which was released in 2002.

The Cannes premiere will kick off a world tour of screenings in major cities including London, New York, and Los Angeles which will take the film to a larger audience. As per a statement,the screening will be attended by the cast and crew and introduced by Anupam himself along with several A-listers expected to attend.

After unveiling lead actress Shubhangi, on May 5, Anupam revealed that his ‘Mrs. Wilson’ co-star Iain Glen will be starring in “Tanvi The Great” to play the character of Michael Simmons.

