Why Anupam Kher calls his 'friend' Boman Irani an asset for life

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about his close friendship with Boman Irani, calling him an "asset for life."

In a heartfelt post on social media, Kher highlighted the deep bond they share, emphasizing that Irani's presence and support have been invaluable, both personally and professionally. In his post, Anupam spoke about the immediate bond they shared when discussing their collaboration on “Tanvi The Great.” He mentioned that when he shared just the concept of the film with Irani, the actor eagerly agreed to be part of the project.

The ‘Special 26’ actor even described Irani's presence on set as an “asset for life,” noting how the actor’s commitment and performance in the film were nothing short of extraordinary. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a poster of Boman Irani’s captivating look as Raza Saab in their upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great.’ Along with the photo, he penned a heartfelt note expressing his deep appreciation for both Irani’s exceptional acting skills and his invaluable presence on set.

The 'Kaagaz 2' actor wrote, “Boman Irani is not only a Phenomenal actor but also a wonderful human being. Having a friend like him on the sets is an asset for life. When I narrated him just the idea of #TanviTheGreat he immediately said he will be part of our film. His presence and performance in the film is towering! His appreciating nod after every shot meant the world to me! Thank you my dearest Boman for making #RazaSaab so endearingly humane, vulnerable and extremely lovable. The depth you brought to the character makes #Tanvi - GREAT! #Humbled #Gratitude.”(sic)

Boman Irani will be seen playing the role of Raza Saab, a musical genius, in Kher’s upcoming directorial. Talking about his role, 'The Mehta Boys' actor had earlier shared, “The very concept of Tanvi The Great moved me to tears. I had decided to be part of the film in any form. The form came in the shape of the innocence of Raza Saab. Unknown Musical genius! I am proud to be part of this timely film, apart from the fact that my friend Anupam would have it no other way.”

Directed by Anupam Kher, “Tanvi The Great” is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marché du Film. The release date will be announced soon.

