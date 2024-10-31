First Diwali after Lord Shri Ram is seated in his palace is special: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday that this year's Diwali is special because, "after many years, this is the first occasion on Diwali when Lord Shri Ram is seated in his palace".

"This time Deepawali is very special because for 500 years we have been waiting for Lord Ram to come to his home and for that house to shine again. After many years, this is the first occasion on Diwali when Lord Shri Ram is seated in his palace," Dhami said while speaking at the 'Diwali Milan with Soldiers' program in Lansdowne Cantonment here.



"We all are celebrating Diwali happily and safely because of our brave soldiers who are here to protect us 24x7. Garhwal regiment has a long history and they have also contributed to many wars," he added.

Earlier in the day, Dhami greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them new energy, enthusiasm and positivity.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the great festival of lights, Deepawali. May this festival bring new energy, enthusiasm and positivity into the lives of all of you. I pray to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha that all of your lives be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune," CM Dhami said on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that this year's Diwali is special as it is the first after" Lord Ram has returned to his temple" in Ayodhya.

"Today is the auspicious occasion of Diwali. My Diwali greetings to everyone. This time's Diwali is special as, after 500 years, Lord Ram has returned to his temple. Ayodhya's Diwali is special this year," Adityanath told reporters after visiting Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and offering prayers at the temple.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple was held on January 22, 2024.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya the Chief Minister said that the Deepotsav celebration in the Ram temple on Wednesday was the best example of how a society together celebrate a festival.

"First of all, I heartily congratulate you and the people of the entire state on Deepawali. I wish that this festival of Deepawali brings joy, happiness and prosperity to your family. Those who saw yesterday's Deepotsav in Ayodhya were overwhelmed," Adityanath said.

"After 500 years, Ram Lalla has been seated in Ayodhya Dham. When the people of Ayodhya celebrate the first Diwali in the presence of Ram Lalla in the presence of Ayodhya, the entire state, the entire country and the world light lamps in their homes. The lamps will be of happiness, enthusiasm, excitement, faith, unity," he added.

The Chief Minister said the people of Ayodhya have a responsibility to keep the fame of the temple intact in the centuries to come.

CM Adityanath wished the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the great festival of Diwali, the victory of religion over unrighteousness, truth over falsehood and light over darkness! May the merciful Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki continue to shower their blessings on everyone, this is my wish. Hail Siya Ram!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life.

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said on X.

Known as the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. (ANI)







