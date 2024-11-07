Emergency preparedness in place for Mahakumbh, NDRF and SDRF teams to run campaigns along with health workers

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Yogi government is putting all effort into ensuring the success of Mahakumbh 2025, with extensive preparations to handle any emergency. NDRF and SDRF teams are collaborating with healthcare workers to safeguard the grand cultural event. In addition to this, a specialized team is being trained to address chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats ahead of the event.

Health department officials, under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, are working to upgrade Prayagraj's hospitals to accommodate medical checks for both domestic and international devotees.

VK Mishra, Joint Director (Medical Health), Prayagraj, confirmed that all emergency arrangements are being put in place as directed by the Chief Minister.

He said, "This includes the training of staff to respond to any crisis. TB Sapru and Swaroop Rani Hospitals are being prepared to serve the medical needs of devotees. In collaboration with NDRF and SDRF, health workers will ensure safety from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards during the event."

A total of 291 MBBS doctors and specialists, along with 90 Ayurvedic and Unani practitioners, will be deployed to care for the pilgrims. Additionally, 182 staff nurses will assist in delivering healthcare, with experienced medical professionals leading the effort.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed to plant 2.71 lakh saplings across the state to increase green cover and promote sustainability as part of preparations for Mahakumbh 2025.

According to officials, the Forest Department, Municipal Corporation and Prayagraj Development Authority will undertake the campaign in a bid to promote a green event.

Divisional Forest Officer in Prayagraj, Arvind Kumar said that the Forest Department will plant 1.49 lakh saplings with a budget of Rs 29 crore. This includes planting 87,000 saplings on 20 hectares in Saraswati Hitech City, focusing on the vegetable block with a mix of small and large plants.

The state government has prioritised the restoration of Prayagraj's historic temples, with renovations now close to completion, Additional Mela Officer for Mahakumbh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the importance of timely completion of the projects in a recent Mahakumbh review meeting in Lucknow.

Three key departments--the Tourism Department, Smart City, and Prayagraj Development Authority--are collaborating closely to finish these projects at an accelerated pace.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional Mela Officer for Mahakumbh, remarked, "Preparations for Mahakumbh are progressing at full speed. The temple corridor and renovation work are also in their final stages. The Mela administration has prioritized both the faith and the comfort of all devotees and tourists attending Mahakumbh to ensure a memorable experience for them."

During Mahakumbh 2025, millions are expected to bathe at the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. By visiting Prayagraj's revered temples, devotees will express their deep devotion to the Sanatan faith. (ANI)

