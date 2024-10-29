Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case: ED files supplementary charge sheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (supplementary charge sheet) against AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named Mariam Siddiqui as an accused. She has been charge-sheeted without arrest.

This case is related to alleged money laundering in the purchase of land in the Okhla area for Rs 36 crore for which Amantullah Khan was arrested on September 2.

It is to be taken up on November 4 by the court of Special Judge Jitendra Singh. His regular bail is also pending before the Rouse Avenue Court and is listed for November 7.

AAP MLA has been arrested in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked with the purchase of a 1200-square-yard plot worth Rs. 36 crore in Okhla.

While seeking his custodial remand on September 2, the Agency had said that Amanat Ullah is the main accused in the entire controversy. The proceeds of crime are laundered through the purchase of land.

It was also said that a prosecution complaint has already been filed against four accused, who were arrested earlier in November 2023. Cognizance has been taken.

SPP Manish Jain submitted that the anticipatory bail of accused Amanat Ullah Khan was dismissed.

It was also submitted that 14 summons were issued to him. The accused was in defiance of the summons.

ED had said that the property in question was of Rs 36 crores but an agreement to sell was fabricated to show that it was of Rs. 13.4 crores. It was submitted that 4 crores were paid and the rest of the amount was paid through a banking channel.

It was further submitted that another agreement to sell was recovered from the mobile of one of the accused.

In this agreement to sell, the consideration price of the property was Rs. 36 crores.

The ED said that out of the said Rs 9 crore was paid through the banking channel and Rs 27 crore was paid in cash. Accused Amanat Ullah Khan paid Rs 8 crore, and the remaining amount was paid through other accused persons.

The ED had also said the diaries of Qausar Imm Siddiqui show financial transactions of high value. During searches, various incriminating evidence was recovered. The handwriting of Qausar Imam Siddiqui has been proved by the FSL. He wrote the diaries in his handwriting.

While seeking remand, the ED said that Amanat's custody was required as he is the main person behind the case. He needs to be confronted with the material, the ED had said.

The CBI had registered a case and the charge sheet was filed without arresting Amanatullah. While granted the bail, the court had said that no recovery of money was effected, his counsel had argued.

In January, the Rouse Avenue court had taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the ED against four accused and one firm.

The ED had charge-sheeted four people, including Zeeshan Haider his partnership firm Sky Power, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir and Qausar Imam Siddiqui. ED has alleged money laundering in the purchase and sale of Rs 36 crore property on the behest of AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan.

It is alleged by the ED that a property of Rs 36 crore was purchased with ill-gotten money at the behest of AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan. He himself handed over Rs. 8 crore in cash.

The ED had submitted that the allegations in the predicate offence related to irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board are how the main accused, Amanat Ullah was involved in corrupt practices. The allegations are that Rs 100 crore property was misappropriated and jobs were provided to people in Delhi Waqf Board. There are allegations of misappropriation and siphoning off of funds.

It was also submitted that during the investigation of this PMLA case, ED considered the FIRs were registered earlier, by the CBI, ACB and Delhi police.

It was further submitted that ACB requested for investigation under PMLA against MLA and then chairman Amanat Ullah Khan. Properties allegedly were made in Delhi, Telangana and Uttrakhand with alleged ill-gotten money.

ACB conducted searches at the premises owned and controlled by Hamid Ali Khan and Qausar Imam Siddiqui. Incriminating evidence and illegal weapons were recovered.

During the searches, three diaries were also recovered. Quasar Imam Siddiqui was maintaining these diaries.

An FIR was filed under the section of the Arms Act at Jamia Nagar police station in connection with the recovery of illegal weapons.

It was also alleged that he purchased properties in the name of his benamidar Zeeshan Haider.

ED had also submitted that Diaries reveal high-value transactions between Amanat Ullah and Javed Imam Siddiqui including purchasing of a plot measuring 1200 Square Yards in Tikona Park, in Okhla.

This particular property was purchased for Rs. 36 crore and this transaction is supported by the diary. Rs. 8 crore cash was handed over by Amanat Ullah. Rs. 9 crore was paid through the banking channel by accused Zeeshan and Dawood Nasir to Javed Imam Siddiqui.

It said that the original owner of the property is Aisha Kanwar who bought it in 2019. It was sold to the accused Zeeshan and Dawood in 2021.

An agreement to sell Rs. 36 crore was recovered from the mobile of the accused. This transaction is supported by a diary, an agreement to sell, and at the behest of Amanat Ullah.

ED submitted that this property was bought at the behest of Amanat Ullah Khan. Qausar Imam Siddiqui is the cousin and brother of Javed Imam Siddiqui.

Instead of placing the original agreement of Rs 36 crore, another agreement of Rs 13.40 crore was created and produced.

It shows that they manipulated the front page. It is tampering with the evidence, ED's counsel had argued.

He also submitted that Out of Rs. 36 crore, Rs. 27 Crore cash transaction is evident. It is a clear-cut established against the accused persons and fits the case to summon the accused persons. (ANI)

