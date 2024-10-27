Delhi traffic police conducts anti-encroachment drive at Khajuri Chowk to alleviate traffic congestion

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Delhi traffic police conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Khajuri Chowk in the city on Saturday. The police said the action was taken to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

"On 26 October a special massive drive was carried out at Khajuri Chowk near Signature Bridge. During the drive, appropriate legal action was taken against the violators/offenders and most of the encroachments were removed," Delhi traffic police said in a statement.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi also participated in the anti-encroachment drive.

A total of 42 challans under appropriate sections of law have been issued against the violators and a major chunk of articles has also been seized by the MCD, the police said.

Khajuri Chowk near signature, is one of the busiest intersections in the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi, having high footfalls and large numbers of vehicles.

This intersection falls under the jurisdiction of Khajuri Traffic Circle. Many people commute here on a daily basis and the movement of traffic is also very high.

The police said that during an inspection, it was observed that the road was encroached on by illegal vendors, and hawkers from either side by putting their articles on the road and Rehri-Patri and also by illegally parked vehicles resulting in heavy traffic congestion.

Due to this, the wide road was shortened from both sides and pedestrians and commuters were not getting enough space to even walk on the road. This also created traffic havoc in the area, the police said.

The drive is now being conducted on a regular basis and one of the busiest points has now been made congestion-free, the police said. (ANI)

