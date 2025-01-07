"BJP's double-engine government will be formed" Rajouri Garden Assembly seat candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rajouri Garden Assembly seat Manjinder Singh Sirsa exuded confidence in winning the Delhi Assembly elections and said that the double-engine government will be formed.

"Arvind Kejriwal will leave Delhi on 8. BJP's double-engine government will be formed in Delhi. Taps in Delhi will get water instead of Gutter's water. Roads will be constructed. Delhi will be cleaned again. Pollution will also leave Delhi with AAP. This is clear that if Arvind Kejriwal leaves on 8 then Delhi will become happy. People have made up their minds. BJP government will come in Delhi," Sirsa said.

Sirsa is up against incumbent AAP candidate Dhanwati Chandela from Rajouri Garden Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav said that people are fed up with "unfulfilled" promises of AAP and want a change.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "On 5th February, the people of Delhi will vote for change as they are fed up with the unfulfilled promises of the AAP government and want change. The people of Delhi will get relief from the huge mountains of garbage, drains and bad condition of roads... I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers to vote for the Congress party,"

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda exuded confidence of winning the Delhi Assembly elections and said that the people of the national capital want a "conflict-free government".

"BJP is fully ready. We have been preparing for several months. The people of Delhi have made up their minds. They have given 15 years to Congress, and in the last 10 years, they have given a chance to this disaster (AAP government) which has been giving false promises for 3 times in a row...Now the people of Delhi have decided they must give a chance to BJP. They see the progress in other parts of the country and they want to see the same in Delhi. They want a conflict-free government in Delhi," Panda told ANI.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital. (ANI)

