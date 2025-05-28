BJP indulging in politics over dead bodies: K’taka Minister on Mangaluru situation

Shivamogga, May 28 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Wednesday, slammed the BJP after the murder of a man belonging to a minority community in the communally sensitive Mangaluru district, saying that the party (BJP) is indulging in politics over dead bodies.

“When it comes to murderers, there is no question of considering caste or religion. In the cases of recent murders in Mangaluru, our government has conducted an impartial investigation and taken action according to law. Regardless of who the culprits are or how influential they may be, the police have been directed to arrest them and take all necessary legal measures,” Minister Rao said.

Minister Rao stated that the killers of Abdul Raheem, who was murdered in Koltamajal near Bantwal town on Tuesday, have been identified and the police will take legal action.

The minister said strict precautions have been implemented in the Mangaluru district to ensure no untoward incidents occur.

“Those responsible for the murder of innocent Mohammed Ashraf have been arrested, and even in the case of the rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty, the culprits have been traced and taken into custody. He expressed confidence that the police are equally capable of apprehending those involved in Abdul Raheem’s murder,” Minister Rao stated.

He further pointed out that to prevent further retaliatory killings in the coastal region, the government is forming a Communal Crime Control Force, adding that the Anti-Communal Force will begin operations soon.

The communally sensitive Mangaluru district and coastal Karnataka remain tense following the murder of a 34-year-old man in the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station on Wednesday.

Additional police forces have been deployed to monitor the situation, and authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in the district until the evening of May 30.

Police have registered an FIR against 15 individuals in connection with the incident. The FIR names Deepak, Sumit, and others. Deepak and Sumit were known to Abdul Raheem. The FIR has been filed under Sections 103, 109, 118(1), 190, 191(2), and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

According to police, the victim was attacked while unloading sand near a customer’s residence. The accused, a gang of 15, dragged him from the driver’s seat of his vehicle and hacked him to death with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the scene.

Leaders of the Muslim community have staged protests in Mangaluru, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

