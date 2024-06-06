Karnataka

Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Jun 06, 2024, 04:28 pm

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Expresses Grief Over Death Of 9 Trekkers In Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Jun 06, 2024, 04:27 pm

Nine Karnataka Trekkers Die In U'khand After Expedition Hit By Bad Weather

Rishikesh
John DoeJ
·Jun 01, 2024, 03:42 pm

Three Seriously Injured Persons In Separate Accidents Airlifted To AIIMS Rishikesh

John DoeJ
·May 06, 2024, 03:18 pm

BJP will end Muslim reservations after forming govt in Andhra, Karnataka: Amit Shah

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Apr 23, 2024, 09:54 am

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stages dharna over delay in release of drought relief funds by Centre

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Feb 17, 2024, 05:45 am

Karnataka: Six cars gutted in fire at showroom in Shivamogga

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Sep 29, 2023, 04:02 am

Cauvery Water row: Schools, colleges to remain closed today in Bengaluru, Mandya in view of 'Karnataka Bandh'

John DoeJ
·Sep 27, 2023, 05:23 am

Congress leader Manickam condemns mock funeral of TN, Karnataka CMs

John DoeJ
·Sep 22, 2023, 02:30 pm

Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda as JD(S) joins hands with BJP

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Sep 21, 2023, 11:08 am

Cauvery dispute: SC order must be based on reality, says Bommai

The Birds
John DoeJ
·Sep 18, 2023, 06:28 am

Bee attack: One dead, 14 hospitalised in K’taka village

John DoeJ
·Sep 15, 2023, 06:07 am

Dalit man thrashed & tied to pole in K’taka village, four arrested

Banking
John DoeJ
·Sep 14, 2023, 03:10 pm

K’taka govt warns of strict action against tax evasion

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Sep 13, 2023, 01:04 pm

Inflow into Cauvery river lowest in 30 years: K'taka DyCM Shivakumar

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Sep 11, 2023, 07:50 am

Pvt transporters' shutdown call against free travel scheme gets good response in K’taka

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Sep 11, 2023, 05:43 am

Four killed in truck-bus collision in Karnataka

