Congress high command's decision final: Siddaramaiah on leadership 'tussle' in Karnataka

Belagavi, Dec 10 (IANS) Amid the leadership "tussle" in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the party high command's decision is final.

He was speaking after garlanding and offering floral tributes to the portrait of late leader S. Nijalingappa at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

When asked whether he would continue as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah responded that the decision of the party's senior leadership would be final.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asserted that he would remain in office for the full five-year term. His son, Congress MLC Yathindra, also stirred controversy by stating that the high command had rejected Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar's demand to become Chief Minister and that his father would continue in the post for the entire five years.

Responding to questions on whether MLAs had sought revisions to the guarantee schemes, the Chief Minister clarified that "there has been no discussion on guarantees in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting."

"Is it possible to share all details of the CLP meeting with the media?" he asked.

However, sources revealed that both the camps of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar have been asked not to issue any statement over leadership and the CM's post.

Sources also stated that MLAs vehemently opposed the five guarantee schemes and urged to provide funds for developing their constituencies.

CM Siddaramaiah also stated that he had written to the Prime Minister urging the Centre to fix a Minimum Support Price for tur dal.

Siddaramaiah described former Chief Minister late S. Nijalingappa as one of Karnataka’s finest political leaders, calling him a capable and honest statesman. "Nijalingappa was a capable and principled person. He remained honest till the very end and was an extraordinary political leader Karnataka has seen."

He noted that Nijalingappa had served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and as the President of the undivided Congress at the AICC. "Nijalingappa had political differences with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and went on to form a separate party. He was a leader who firmly opposed corruption," Siddaramaiah said.

He added that Nijalingappa played an important role in the unification of Karnataka. "The ideals of an honest and courageous leader like him continue to guide us. On his birth anniversary, the government remembers and honours him," he said.

Shivakumar offered floral tributes to Nijalingappa's portrait at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

--IANS

mka/svn