10-year jail term for hate speech reflects Congress' cruel tradition: Union Minister Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, on Friday, has criticised the Karnataka government's proposed legislation prescribing a 10-year jail term for hate speech, saying that it reflects the Congress' cruel tradition.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, Union Minister Joshi said the legislation creates an atmosphere of fear among the public and makes it clear that it has been introduced with the malicious intent of political control.

"By doing so, the Congress-led state government is snatching away everyone's freedom of speech. This bill showcases the Congress party's cruel legacy and stands as a mirror to the government's misgovernance," he alleged.

He condemned the introduction of the "Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill", questioning whether imposing a 10-year jail term for so-called "hate speech" is aimed at silencing voices against the state government's misrule and suppressing public opinion.

Union Minister Joshi asked whether the purpose of this legislation is truly to curb hate speech or whether it is a ploy to take away freedom of expression itself.

He also said that the Bill does not appear to be intended for maintaining social harmony; instead, it seems designed to suppress the voices of those who question the state government's failures.

The Union Minister expressed anger, saying that this Bill is filled with the malicious intent of keeping critics away from criticism and preventing the state government's misgovernance from coming to light.

The Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday tabled the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, in the Assembly.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil presented the Bill amid strong opposition from BJP leaders.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the tabling of the Hate Speech Regulation Bill in the Assembly is part of "our government's agenda" to "preserve peace and law and order in our state".

The Bill proposes to consider offence of hate crime.

According to the Bill any person who harms, incites harm, or promotes or propagates hatred arising from prejudice or intolerance against another individual based on the victim's -- actual or perceived -- religion, race, caste or community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability, tribe, or due to their family member's characteristics or their association with a group sharing such characteristics, shall be guilty of the offence of hate crime.

The Congress-led state government drafted the Bill after a series of revenge killings in Mangaluru drew national concern.

A special force has been formed to prevent further violence, and dedicated units are tracking social media activity that could lead to unrest.

Under the Bill, those convicted of a hate crime may face imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

The offence is described as non-cognisable and non-bailable, to be tried by a First Class Magistrate.

For hate speech, the Bill prescribes a similar punishment of imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

This offence is also non-cognisable and non-bailable.

For repeated offences, the Bill proposes punishment of imprisonment up to 10 years.

--IANS

mka/khz