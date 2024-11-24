Armed Forces Medical Services and AIIMS Delhi sign MoU for combined research and academic activities

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) and the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of mutual interest, combined research and academic activities with the aim of addressing multidisciplinary scientific and technological issues, said a statement from AIIMS, New Delhi on Sunday.

Under this MoU on 'High Altitude, Aerospace (Aviation), and Marine Medicine,' the two organisations announced the first scientific 'Continuing Medical Education' (CME).

"This is the first scientific CME being held under the MoU on 'High Altitude, Aerospace (Aviation), and Marine Medicine' at JLN Auditorium AIIMS on November 24. The faculties will be addressing interested medical, nursing, and pare-medical personnel of various cadres from AIIMS and other medical institutes, added the statement," a press release from AIIMS, New Delhi stated.

The Chief guest at the CME is Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, DGAFMS, and Patrons are Prof M. Srinivas, Director AIIMS, New Delhi and Prof Kaushal K. Verma. Dean (Academic). AIIMS. New Delhi.

As per the release, seceral interesting topics on physiological adaptations at high altitude, aerospace and marine environments as well as various pathological conditions and patient management aspects in these highly demanding and remote environments are being discussed by renowned faculties from Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and AIIMS.

The prospects of Joining the Armed Forces as Medical Dental, and Nursing Officers shall also be discussed.

Further down the line, MoU will explore possibilities of joint research projects, patient care services, common educational activities, and a faculty exchange program, read the statement from AIIMS, the release added. (ANI)

