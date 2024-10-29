PM launches country's first heli ambulance service through AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti, launched the country's first helicopter ambulance service through All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Tuesday.

At a ceremony organized at the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi, Prime Minister Modi launched, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of various health sector projects costing a total of Rs 12,850 crore for the entire country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the program virtually from AIIMS Rishikesh. In his address, CM Dhami said that with the start of heli ambulance service in AIIMS Rishikesh, the health services of the state will become strong and modern, heli ambulance will work as a lifesaver for the people in times of crisis. Many times where it is not possible to reach by road, heli ambulance will reach such places easily and help the people.

CM thanked PM Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for providing heli ambulance and drone facilities to Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister said that the state had been waiting for this service for a long time, now the country's first government heli ambulance is starting from AIIMS Rishikesh. This service will run on the lines of 108 ambulances, through which patients can be brought to AIIMS from every corner of the state. This service will be available free of cost.

The CM said that in a state with difficult geographical conditions, many times difficulties are faced in taking the patient to a big hospital. In such a situation, a heli ambulance equipped with all life-saving facilities will work as a lifesaver for patients in remote areas. Soon its toll-free number will be issued, which will be linked to the District Disaster Management Control of all 13 districts. In case of any disaster, heli ambulance will be provided immediately on the recommendation of the District Disaster Management Office.

Similarly, the use of drones will also help in bringing blood samples and delivering medicines from remote areas. The CM said that during the trial, medicines were delivered from AIIMS Rishikesh to Tehri in just 30 minutes.

The CM said that the state government is working towards opening a medical college in every district. Work is also going on at a fast pace on the satellite center of AIIMS Rishikesh in Kichha. The CM said that the Union Civil Aviation Ministry is also helping in increasing the air traffic facilities in Uttarakhand. The Union Minister has assured full cooperation in the RCS scheme along with the expansion of Jolly Grant, Pantnagar Airport.

On this occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the use of heli ambulance will prove to be important for the hill state. Similarly, AIIMS services can also be delivered to every home through drones. He said that the central government is trying to expand air services in Uttarakhand so that travelers from the country and abroad can come to Uttarakhand and experience its power. Uttarakhand has developed rapidly in 10 years.

—ANI