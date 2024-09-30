Three female Hanuman langurs escape from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Three female grey langurs also called the Hanuman langurs (Semnopithecus) escaped from their open enclosure at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Sunday evening, officials said.

Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo director Manjula Devi on Monday said that the monkeys were escaped yesterday night when the bamboo trees bent into the enclosure.

"We have four Hanuman langurs, three of them were brought from Haryana Zoo and one was brought from Tirupati zoo. Somehow three women langurs escaped from the open enclosure. Today morning we found that three of them escaped. All of them are nearby and on the tree. They are under our control," Manjula Devi told ANI.

The Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo director said that the monkeys are on the premises of the zoo.

She said that the zookeepers are keeping a close watch on them and are luring the langurs back.

—ANI