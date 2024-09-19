Environment
A low-cost method has been developed by INST researchers to remove toxic Chromium from wastewater of industries such A novel nanostructure developed by scientists can detect oxides of nitrogen at very low concentrations at room temperature Coastal towns in India and Pakistan brace for a rare August cyclone with heavy rains and evacuations as authorities close schools and warn of urban flooding.
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.