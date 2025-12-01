Rajasthan: IMD warns of cold wave from Dec 3; Lunkaransar coldest at 5.9

Jaipur: Winter is set to intensify in Rajasthan as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert in the state from December 3. The warning comes after a noticeable dip in temperatures across several districts, with foggy mornings and weakened sunlight adding to the chill. There, however, has been a slight relief in the past few days.

A western disturbance and weakened northerly winds had kept night temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius in cities like Sikar and Pilani (Jhunjhunu). However, temperatures fell significantly on Sunday night. In Sikar, the minimum temperature dropped by 2.5 degrees to 9 degrees. Other notable declines included Sriganganagar (down 2 degrees), Alwar and Pilani (down 1.5 degrees each), and Bikaner (down 3.5 degrees), where the temperature settled at 7.3 degrees.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 5.9 degrees Celsius in Lunkaransar near Bikaner. Light fog was observed in parts of Sikar in the morning, further intensifying cold conditions.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Jaipur Meteorological Center, said that the ongoing western disturbance over northern hilly states has temporarily weakened cold winds. This system is expected to remain active till December 2-3. Once it moves away, icy winds from the Himalayas will again flow toward the plains, sharply increasing cold conditions across Rajasthan as well as Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts for December 3 and 4, predicting cold wave conditions and a further drop in temperatures.

On Sunday, several regions saw night temperatures fall by 1-3 degrees. Cities like Sikar, Alwar, Churu, and Sriganganagar recorded single-digit minimum temperatures. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue through Monday and Tuesday, with colder winds strengthening by midweek. Weak sunlight was reported in many districts, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Jodhpur, and Barmer, resulting in cooler daytime conditions as well.

Maximum temperatures across Rajasthan also witnessed a noticeable dip as winter conditions intensified. Barmer recorded the highest daytime temperature at 30.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Jodhpur and Jalore at 29.4, Chittorgarh at 28.6, and Phalodi at 27.2 degrees. Cities like Udaipur and Kota recorded 27.4 degrees, while the state capital Jaipur, stood at 26 degrees. Bikaner recorded 26.6 degrees, and Churu matched Jaipur at 26 degrees. In the northern belt, Sriganganagar reported 25.7 degrees, and Sirohi recorded the lowest maximum temperature at just 22.1 degrees Celsius, indicating a daytime chill in several regions.

