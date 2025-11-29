Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy rain alerts in TN; NDRF, SDRF teams deployed

Chennai: With Cyclone Ditwah expected to bring intense rainfall across northern Tamil Nadu on Saturday and the day after, the state government has deployed extensive disaster-response manpower across vulnerable districts.

A total of 16 State Disaster Response Force teams and 12 National Disaster Response Force teams have been positioned in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, according to an official release.

The deployment comes amid heavy rainfall warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as Cyclone Ditwah advances towards the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south Andhra coastline.

The storm is expected to intensify the downpour, particularly over Chennai and the Delta region, prompting authorities to place all key departments on high alert.

Reviewing the preparedness measures through a video conference with collectors and senior officials, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin instructed district administrations to maintain complete inter-departmental coordination and ensure that all relief centres are fully equipped to house people safely.

He directed monitoring officers to stay stationed in their respective districts until the weather situation stabilises and emphasised the need for uninterrupted essential supplies, effective floodwater drainage and the quick restoration of power in case of outages.

To strengthen disaster-response capacity, Tamil Nadu has sought additional NDRF teams from neighbouring states. Central forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard, have been asked to remain on standby for emergency support such as rescue operations, evacuation and logistical assistance.

Responding to queries on the likelihood of heavy rain in Chennai, the Chief Minister confirmed that the capital city is also expected to receive intense showers and said precautionary steps have already been taken to protect residents, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister detailed the measures taken to safeguard residents and appealed to the public to follow the IMD warning strictly, avoid stepping out unnecessarily and remain in safe locations until conditions improve.

