TN CM initiates urgent steps to evacuate Tamils stranded in Sri Lanka amid Cyclone Ditwah havoc

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has initiated urgent measures to evacuate more than 300 people — many of them Tamils from the state — who have been stranded in Sri Lanka after heavy rains and severe flooding triggered by Cyclone Ditwah forced the suspension of all flight services on Saturday.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Public Department Secretary has held discussions with officials at the Indian High Commission in Colombo to facilitate the safe return of the stranded people.

Sri Lanka has been severely hit by the cyclone, with relentless rain and flooding causing widespread destruction.

The island nation’s Disaster Management Centre reported that 123 people have died so far in rain-related incidents, while another 130 remain missing.

Torrential downpours submerged villages, damaged roads and bridges, and displaced thousands as rescue teams struggled to access several marooned localities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Ditwah was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining northern Sri Lanka at 5.30 am on Saturday, moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the previous six hours.

The system was located around 400 km south of Chennai, and steadily advancing towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

Tamil Nadu has begun to feel the impact of the approaching cyclone, particularly in the Delta districts. Heavy rainfall battered Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur from early morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting normal life.

Strong winds battered the coastal stretch, forcing fishermen to secure their boats and raising concerns about potential damage to standing Samba crops.

In view of the worsening weather conditions, the IMD has issued a red alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, and for the Puducherry region. An orange alert is in place for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Pudukkottai, Salem, Perambalur and parts of central Tamil Nadu. District administrations have announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and other affected districts. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and closely follow safety advisories as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the Tamil Nadu coastline.

