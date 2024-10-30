Madhya Pradesh: Four elephants found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria (MP): Four elephants were found dead on Wednesday in the trijunction area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh.

The Deputy Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, PK Verma, stated that a team has been formed to investigate the incident, with four elephants dead and another four undergoing treatment.

Verma reported that a team of doctors is on-site to treat the injured elephants.

"This incident occurred in the trijunction area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, near some villages. A team has been set up to investigate, and doctors are here to treat the injured elephants. Four elephants have died. The group consisted of 13 elephants, and they can be spotted nearby in the forest. Four are receiving treatment," said PK Verma, Deputy Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

He added that daily patrols are conducted both day and night. Additionally, 'Hati Mitra Dal' teams have been formed in collaboration with local villagers, Verma noted.

"We are connected through WhatsApp groups where updates on elephant movements are shared. The elephants' movement was reported in the group yesterday. Further investigation is required to understand more," he said.

Earlier this week, a wild elephant was also found dead in a paddy field in the Goroimari area of Assam's Biswanath district. Locals discovered the carcass and promptly informed forest officials and the police.

Dr Kusumbar Dutta, a veterinary doctor, said that the elephant might have died the previous night. The exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

"This morning, I was informed about the incident. The elephant may have died due to an infection. If needed, we will send samples to a forensic lab to identify the exact cause of death," Dutta said.

—ANI